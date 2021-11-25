EU regulator authorises Pfizer's Covid vaccine for kids aged 5-11

The European Union drugs regulator authorised Pfizer's vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.

It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.

The agency said it recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.

