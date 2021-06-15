EU, US reach deal to end Boeing-Airbus trade dispute after 17 years

-
ALSO READ
The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO: How to rebuild sales
Airbus axes dividend for second year, forecast disappoints after 2020 loss
Boeing unveils new executive performance metrics tied to product safety
Airbus targets Boeing's freight fortress with A350 cargo jet: Report
Boeing hires pilots for airlines to help relaunch 737 MAX: Report
-
The U.S. and the European Union agreed to end their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co. that saw the allies impose tariffs on $11.5 billion of each other’s exports, EU officials said.
The European Commission spent Monday night discussing the accord with member states to get the deal over the line before an EU-U.S. summit in Brussels with President Joe Biden, according to officials familiar with the deliberations.
The landmark accord turns the page on a key conflict in former President Donald Trump’s trade war and sets the stage for a new era of transatlantic cooperation over state aid at a time when China is vying to displace the Boeing-Airbus civil aircraft duopoly.
The agreement was driven, in part, by a growing awareness among policy makers in Brussels and Washington that China’s state-sponsored aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China, or Comac, is on track to become a legitimate rival in global planemaking by the end of the decade.
ALSO READ: Boeing wins approval for 737 Max electrical fix, notifies airlines: ReportAirbus shares rose 1% as of 9:01 a.m. in Paris, bringing the gain this year to 26%. Boeing, which is up 15% year-to-date, was little changed ahead of the U.S. market open.
Steel, Aluminum
In 2019, the World Trade Organization authorized the U.S. to level tariffs against $7.5 billion of EU exports annually over government support for Airbus, while the EU won permission to hit back with levies on $4 billion of U.S. goods.
The levies were suspended by both sides in March as negotiators worked toward an agreement. They cover items ranging from airplanes and parts to tractors, wine and cheese. The U.K. unilaterally suspended its tariffs with the U.S. in December as it broke from the EU.
The EU and U.S. will also commit at the summit remove tariffs related to a steel and aluminum dispute, according to a draft of the meeting’s conclusions. In 2018, the U.S. imposed levies on metals exports from Europe on national-security grounds.
This one is trickier and there has been back and forth over the exact language in the drafts of the joint communique, but both sides seem to agree on pushing for a deadline by the end of the year, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.
The EU retaliated against the U.S. steel and aluminum measures by targeting 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of American imports with tariffs on a range of big-brand products, including Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU