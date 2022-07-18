EU zooms in on tighter Russia sanctions; backs military aid to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
German FM discusses heavy weapon supplies with Ukraine counterpart Kuleba
Zelenskyy calls for restoring territorial integrity, justice for Ukraine
Australian missiles "on the ground" in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Blinken speaks with Ukrainian FM, discusses growing civilian casualties
Middle East nations refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion
-
European Union foreign ministers are zooming in Monday on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.
The EU ministers also made a commitment to add another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine's war chest to beef up the defense of the nation.
The decision came after a video debriefing on the latest developments through a video conference by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he was grateful for the new funds, which brings the EU total to 2.5 billion euros but still urged the 27 nations to provide more.
If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume. "And anybody who can who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of of the Western world. They have to step up with that.
On restrictive measures, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold, which is Moscow's second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The 27 EU ministers will also assess how they can tighten controls on exports of high technology to Russia for a possible decision later in the week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU