No military solution to any conflict: India on Armenia-Azerbaijan clash

-
ALSO READ
Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?
Azerbaijan to increase natural gas supplies to Europe by 30% in 2022
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in late night attacks by Azerbaijan
Azeri and Armenian leaders agree on peace plan for Nagorno-Karabakh
Sasikiran, Erigaisi help India bounce back to beat Brazil at Chess Olympiad
-
In the midst of fresh fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, India on Tuesday called upon the "aggressor side" to "immediately cease hostilities" and said there can be no military solution to any conflict.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India believes that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue.
"We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on September 12-13. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities," Bagchi said.
He was responding to media queries on the reports of the attacks.
"We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution," Bagchi said.
There has been a raging military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, a strategically located mountainous enclave.
Armenia said around 50 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Nagorno-Karabakh is known to be a part of Azerbaijan. However, the majority of the people living in the enclave are Armenians.
Armenia took control of some parts of the territory in the 1990s. The situation deteriorated in September 2020 after Azerbaijan attempted to recapture certain areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 06:28 IST