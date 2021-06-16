European Commission raises 20 billion Euro for pandemic recovery

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Portugal beats Hungary 3-0; Ronaldo scores twice
Euro Cup 2021: Russia vs Finland live telecast to begin at 6:30 pm IST
-
The European Commission has raised 20 billion Euro (USD 24.2 billion) through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe. The money will help finance the national recovery plans devised by member states to get their economies back on track.
Von der Leyen said the bond was priced at very attractive terms and that the European Union will pay less than 0.1 per cent interest on it.
Europe is attractive, she said. By the end of this year, we expect to have issued around 100 billion in bonds and bills.
To finance the stimulus, the EU's executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to an estimated 800 billion by the end of 2026. In total, member states have agreed on a 1.8 trillion-euro budget and pandemic recovery package.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU