JUST IN
US budget includes $15 mn for improving security along Pak-Afghan border
Thousands line up to view, pay respect to Pope Benedict at Vatican
Russia deploys multiple drones to attack parts of Ukraine, dozens shot down
Massive floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing
77-year-old organisation like the UN needs a 'refresh': EAM Jaishankar
Japan reports record 7,688 Covid-19 deaths in December 2022: Report
China to confront multiple Covid infections with new Omicron strains
South Korea asks US to take up more active role in managing nuclear weapons
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt: Police
Russia's war could make it India's world
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Pakistan witnesses 28% increase in terror attacks in 2022: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

European gas prices fall to lowest since Feb 21, before Ukraine war began

Lower gas prices are also a relief for the European economy, which is pressured by high inflation rates

Topics
Natural gas price | Europe | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Vanessa Dezem 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

European natural gas prices started the new year declining as mild weather curbed demand.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 7.9% to the lowest level since February 21, extending three weeks of net declines.

Weather forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of the region in the next two weeks, which will help Europe avoid depleting its stocks too soon as it goes through the winter.

After a year of extreme volatility — with energy costs reaching record highs amid Russia’s war in Ukraine — the market starts 2023 less stressed. Gas prices declined about 47% in December as Europe managed to replace much of Russia’s curbed flows with supplies of liquefied natural gas.

Milder temperatures for an extended period, together with a typical year-end slowdown in industrial demand, may help the region keep inventories well stocked until the end of the season. Lower gas prices are also a relief for the European economy, which is pressured by high inflation rates.

Chart

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a “tough test” for the continent’s biggest economy and urged citizens to continue saving energy in the months ahead. Germany’s gas storage levels rose to 90% over the past week, compared with a five-year average of 73% for this time of year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

New LNG import terminals “are making our country and Europe independent of Russian gas for the long term,” Scholz said in his New Year’s address to the nation.

Dutch gas futures for next month traded 2.7% lower at €74.28 per megawatt-hour by 10:20 a.m. in Amsterdam. The overall volume of trading was lower due to a holiday in the UK. Power prices were also down, with German month-ahead futures losing 4.5%.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Natural gas price

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU