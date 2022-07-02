European Union approves rules to tame 'Wild West' crypto market

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Crypto markets down nearly 70% from peaks: Will the carnage continue?
Crypto market value tumbles after lender Celsius Network stops withdrawals
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
After govt clarity on TDS, will it be smooth sailing for crypto in India?
-
Cryptocurrency companies will need a licence and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the European Union under groundbreaking new rules agreed by the bloc to tame a volatile “Wild West” market.
Globally, crypto assets are largely unregulated, with national operators in the EU only required to show controls for combating money laundering.
Representatives from the European Parliament and EU states thrashed out a deal late on Thursday on its Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) law.
“Today we put order in the Wild West of crypto assets and set clear rules for a harmonised market,” said Stefan Berger, a German centre-right lawmaker who led negotiations on behalf of the parliament.
“The recent fall in the value of digital currencies shows us how highly risky and speculative they are and that it is fundamental to act,” Berger said.
Crypto markets have tumbled this year, pressured by the collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin and the freezing of withdrawals and transfers by major US crypto lender Celsius Network.
Bitcoin, the biggest token, has slumped some 70 per cent since its November record of $69,000, dragging down the overall market.
The landmark regulation confirms the EU’s role as a standard-setter for digital issues, EU states said.
“With the new rules, crypto-asset service providers will have to respect strong requirements to protect consumers’ wallets and become liable in case they lose investors’ crypto-assets,” they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU