Evil has returned: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on World War II anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that "evil has returned" to Europe, comparing Russia’s invasion to Nazi Germany during an address commemorating World War II.
"Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine, and it has become black and white again," Zelenskyy said in a video address, in which he was filmed standing in front of destroyed residential buildings.
"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he added, in the video showing archive footage of World War II and black and white footage of Russia’s invasion.
The Ukrainian leader accused Russia of implementing a "bloody reconstruction of Nazism," in his country using "its ideas actions, words and symbols."
He said Moscow’s army was replicating Nazi "atrocities" and giving justification that "aims to give this evil a sacred purpose."
