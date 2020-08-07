Exim Bank extends $250 mn LoC to Mozambique for improving power supply

JUST IN
US regulators consider rules that may trigger Chinese firms' delisting
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a USD 250-million (about Rs 1,870 crore) line of credit (LOC) to Mozambique for improving power supply quality in the country.

The agreement to this effect was signed on August 3 through exchange between Saroj Khuntia, general manager, Exim Bank, and Adriano Isaias Ubisse, national directorate of treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Mozambique.

With the signing of this LOC agreement, Exim Bank till date has extended 14 LOCs to Mozambique, taking their total value to USD 772.44 million.

Exim Bank has now in place 264 LOCs, covering 62 countries across regions including Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with credit commitments of around USD 25.98 billion, available for financing exports from India.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:51 IST

