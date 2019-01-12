Explosion at central Paris bakery injures several, police suspect gas leak

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

A file photo of Paris. Photo: PTI

A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. 

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9 am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. 

Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and on fire.  
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 14:30 IST

