Explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes; no casualties reported

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital

Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | missile strike

AP  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine, Kyiv
File Image (Photo: Reuters)

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a terrorist act masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 11:58 IST

