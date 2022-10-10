JUST IN
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Canberra to 'Tiranga welcome' for bilateral talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra "to a Tiranga welcome" as he prepares to hold talks with the top leadership of Australia to further enhance bilateral cooperation

Topics
Australia | S Jaishankar | Ministry of External Affairs

ANI 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday "to a Tiranga welcome" as he prepares to hold talks with the top leadership of Australia to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

"Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament house of Australia in our national colours," Jaishankar tweeted.

In Australia, Jaishankar will be visiting Canberra and Sydney. It will be EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

Jaishankar will be holding the 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) along with his counterpart Penny Wong. The external affairs minister will also be meeting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles.

He will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Jaishankar reached Canberra after a successful visit to New Zealand.

During his visit, EAM held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in Auckland and reviewed the entire gamut of our relations. Jaishankar called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Furthermore, he interacted with several ministers, including Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the first person of Indian origin to become a Minister in New Zealand.

The minister also met several parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as Indian diaspora, including Indian students. In Wellington, he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 08:07 IST

