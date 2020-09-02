Exxon Mobil considering global job cuts as pandemic hurts: Spokesman

-
ALSO READ
A $91 billion asset manager dumps Exxon Mobile, Chevron over climate policy
As Exxon Mobil is removed from the Dow, is this the end for Big Oil?
Exxon CEO Darren Woods calls rivals' climate goals a 'beauty competition'
Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge
Salesforce to replace Exxon Mobil Corp in major Dow Jones shake-up
-
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible job cuts across its worldwide operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary job reduction programme in Australia.
"We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future," Casey Norton said in emailed comments to Reuters.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU