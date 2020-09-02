Exxon Mobil considering global job cuts as pandemic hurts: Spokesman

JUST IN
Reuters  |  MELBOURNE 

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible job cuts across its worldwide operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary job reduction programme in Australia.

"We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future," Casey Norton said in emailed comments to Reuters.

 

 

 

 

 

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 08:45 IST

