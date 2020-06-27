Factbox: Global coronavirus fundraising meeting raises $6.9 billion

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight Covid-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be available to anyone who needs it.

The pledging summit, part of a joint initiative by the EU executive and advocacy group Global Citizen, also included a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Chloe X Halle, Usher and

The Commission together with the European Investment Bank pledged 4.9 billion euros ($5.50 billion), the United States $545 million, Germany 383 million euros, Canada C$300 million ($219 million)and Qatar $10 million. Forty governments took part in the summit.

The money will be used for Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and also to support the world's poorest and most marginalised communities.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was crucial that everyone who needed it should have access to a vaccine.

"I am trying to convince high-income countries to reserve vaccines not only for themselves but also for low- and middle income countries. This is a stress test for solidarity," she said.

British Premier concurred.

"If and when an effective vaccine is found, then we as world leaders have moral duty to ensure that it is truly available to all," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron was adamant about pooling efforts together.

"Let's refuse an every man for himself approach, let's continue to move forward together," he said.

Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, echoed his sentiment.

The EU is championing global cooperation in efforts to control and end the pandemic, in contrast to the United States and China's focus on national initiatives.



Factbox



Pledges by the following countries:

Belgium - 11.5 million euros to the World Food Programme, 4 million euros to the WHO's Covid-19 solidarity response fund

Canada - C$120 million for the ACT Accelerator, C$180 million for Covid-19 humanitarian and development aid

Denmark - DKK16 million to the United Nations Population Fund

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - US$25 million towards West Africa's Covid-19 relief and development

European Commission jointly with European Investment Bank - 4.9 billion euros to help countries recover from the pandemic

Germany - 383 million euros to support the Global Fund's response mechanism and Global Citizen's crisis network

Luxembourg - 800,000 euros to the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator

Netherlands - 25 million euros for procurement of a vaccine for countries needing it the most

Norway - $10 million to vaccine alliance GAVI

Qatar - US$10 million to the WHO

Serbia - 100,000 euros to vaccine alliance CEPI for vaccine research

Spain - 10 million euros to the Global Response initiative

Sweden - 46 million euros to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund

Switzerland - 20 million euros to ensure equal access to a vaccine and testing

United States - $545 million for Covid-19 relief