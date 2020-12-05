Fauci apologizes for casting doubt over UK's approval of Pfizer vaccine

-
ALSO READ
UK to be first to clear Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine likely by next week
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine; to be available from next week
UK regulator begins reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine data
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
World Coronavirus Dispatch: How UK leaped ahead of US, EU to allow vaccine
-
Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, apologized on Thursday after casting doubt over the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 and said he had faith in their work.
“There really has been a misunderstanding, and for that I’m sorry, and I apologize for that,” Fauci said in an interview with BBC television, after his earlier comments on CBS were broadcast in Britain and received prominent coverage.
“I do have great faith in both the scientific community and the regulatory community in the UK,” Fauci said.
“I did not mean to apply any sloppiness (to the UK regulatory process) even though it came out that way,” he said. “So if it did, I just want to set the record straight. I have a great deal of confidence in what the UK does both scientifically and from a regulatory standpoint.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU