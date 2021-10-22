FBI, CBI discuss crime trends, including rising telemarketing fraud

Top US officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice have held a meeting with their counterparts from the CBI to further strengthen the law enforcement cooperation between India and America, according to an official statement.

The Department of Justice on Thursday said that the meeting took place in New Delhi this week and the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G Rao.

It said in the statement that top officials from the (FBI) along with those from the Civil Division's Consumer Protection Branch of Department of Justice and the Consumer Protection Branch met with their counterparts from the (CBI).

They discussed means for combating emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud, it said.

In their meetings, the parties affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, specifically with respect to efforts to investigate and prosecute cyber-enabled financial and global telemarketing frauds, including robocalls and communications, it said.

They additionally discussed the need for continued cooperation in tackling emerging technology-based crimes through faster information exchange and evidence sharing, with a view to ensure security and protection of citizens of both jurisdictions, the Department of Justice added.

