FBI, CBI discuss crime trends, including rising telemarketing fraud

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah
Story in numbers: Crime rate falls, but women still at risk, shows data
ED arrests CA in Rs 3,269 cr Shakti Bhog bank fraud PMLA case
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
White House to target bank mergers, financial data with competition order
-
Top US officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice have held a meeting with their counterparts from the CBI to further strengthen the law enforcement cooperation between India and America, according to an official statement.
The Department of Justice on Thursday said that the meeting took place in New Delhi this week and the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G Rao.
It said in the statement that top officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with those from the Civil Division's Consumer Protection Branch of Department of Justice and the Consumer Protection Branch met with their counterparts from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
They discussed means for combating emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud, it said.
In their meetings, the parties affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, specifically with respect to efforts to investigate and prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds and global telemarketing frauds, including international robocalls and communications, it said.
They additionally discussed the need for continued cooperation in tackling emerging technology-based crimes through faster information exchange and evidence sharing, with a view to ensure security and protection of citizens of both jurisdictions, the Department of Justice added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU