FBI 'stole' passports during search at Mar-a-Lago, says Donald Trump

-
ALSO READ
FBI probe renews focus on Donald Trump's haphazard handling of files
Trump could be barred from holding office if FBI finds classified documents
FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump Mar-a-Lago home
Mar-a-Lago estate search just part of one of several probes against Trump
FBI agents raid ex-US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida
-
Former US President Donald Trump has accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of stealing his passports during recent search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.
"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote on Monday on the Truth Social network he co-founded, dpa news agency reported.
"This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"
It remains unclear why Trump only spoke out about this a week after the search of his property in the US state of Florida.
The raid followed suspicions that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking classified documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
A court in Florida published the list of seized items as well as the search warrant last Friday at the request of US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The list of seized items includes documents and several boxes. Passports are not explicitly listed there.
Fact checkers at the Washington Post newspaper say Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements in his four-year term from 2017.
Trump and his Republican supporters say the raid was orchestrated by Democrats to deflect from President Joe Biden's unpopularity. Trump is weighing another presidential bid in 2024.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU