Russia: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he's in solitary confinement

-
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says is facing new criminal charges
Alexei Navalny sets up one-man trade union in Russian prison camp
Amid Russia's new crackdowns, small signs of defiance emerge
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's 9-year sentence appeal rejected
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny loses appeal against nine-year jail term
-
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.
A post about the punishment appeared in Navalny's social media accounts on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear how the politician got the information out the post says that those in solitary confinement are not allowed to have visitors, letters or parcels, the only possessions at Navalny's disposal are a mug and a book, and he gets to have a pen and some paper for just over an hour a day.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received a 2-year sentence for violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.
In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.
During his time behind bars, his social media accounts have been regularly updated with posts about life in prison. Just last week, Navalny announced setting up a labor union for convicts, of which he said he was the only member at the time. Navalny said the union has successfully argued for replacing backless stools with chairs in the prison's sewing shop where he works.
According to the post published on Monday, the union activity was the real reason prison officials sent him to solitary confinement: The Kremlin wants to see its GULAG consisting of voiceless slaves. And here I am, instead of begging for pardon, uniting some people and demanding that some laws be observed.
The post said Navalny was summoned by prison officials and told that video surveillance showed he regularly unbuttoned his prison garb while in the work area. This certainly characterizes me as a hopeless villain. So, a decision has been made to send me to punitive solitary confinement for three days, the post read.
If Navalny doesn't change (his) attitude, his stay there would be extended, prison officials told him, according to the post.
The post described solitary as the most severe punishment in the legal prison hierarchy" a small concrete cell, in which it is very hot and there is almost no air. There is a metal bed attached to a wall, and a mattress and a pillow are only brought at 9 p.m. and taken away at 5 a.m.
Visitation is now allowed, letters are not allowed, parcels are not allowed. It is the only place in prison where even smoking is not allowed, the post read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU