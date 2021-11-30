Fed's Jerome Powell weighs earlier end to bond tapering amid hot inflation

-
ALSO READ
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, says Jerome Powell
Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Jerome Powell says
-
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it’s appropriate to consider finishing the U.S. central bank’s tapering of asset purchases a few months earlier than previously expected, with inflation proving more persistent than forecast.
Powell made the comment Tuesday in response to questions during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington. The Fed is currently scheduled to complete its asset-purchase program in mid-2022 under a plan announced at the start of November; policy makers next meet December 14-15, where they could make a decision to accelerate the tapering.
It’s “appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner,” Powell said.
U.S. stocks extended losses following his comment while yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries pared their decline.
Shortly before the comment on asset purchases, Powell said it’s time to stop using the word “transitory” to describe inflation.
“We tend to use it to mean that it won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation,” Powell said. “I think it’s a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU