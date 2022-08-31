Feds cite efforts to 'obstruct' probe of docs at Donald Trump's estate

-
ALSO READ
US says it has reviewed documents seized from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search
Mar-a-Lago estate search just part of one of several probes against Trump
FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump Mar-a-Lago home
FBI 'stole' passports during search at Mar-a-Lago, says Donald Trump
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago warrant
-
The US Justice Department has said it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.
In the filing, the Justice Department said FBI agents had uncovered multiple sources of evidence indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU