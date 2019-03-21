JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US Federal Reserve sees no 2019 hikes, plans Sept end to asset drawdown
Business Standard

Finland tops global happiness ranking as the most happy nation

Finland has witnessed modest but steady gains since 2014

Bloomberg 

Finland
Finland

Finland has topped a global happiness ranking for the second year in a row.

It beat Nordic peers Denmark, Norway and Iceland in a ranking of 156 countries by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The ranking saw the US drop one place, to 19th, while people in South Sudan were the least happy. The results are based on an average of three years of surveys taken by Gallup between 2016 and 2018 and include factors such as gross domestic product, social support from friends and family, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceived corruption and recent emotions — both happy and sad.

According to the report published on Wednesday, Finland has witnessed modest but steady gains since 2014, and the country is now “significantly ahead” of other countries in the top 10, the researchers said.
First Published: Thu, March 21 2019. 02:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements