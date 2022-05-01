Firefighting helicopter crashes in Russia, one killed, six hurt

-
ALSO READ
How is India's private helicopter market faring?
All angles being probed in chopper crash that killed Gen Rawat: Report
24 hours on, firefighting at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site continues
1 pilot killed in army chopper crash in north Kashmir
Co-pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir cremated in Jaipur
-
One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, Trans-Baikal Territory, the emergency services told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the regional ministry of health told Sputnik that one person died and five were injured in the crash.
"One person died, six more were injured in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Transbaikalia," the emergency services said.
The message about the hard landing of the MI-8 helicopter was received at 11:05 Moscow time [08:05 GMT].
The helicopter was returning from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, the press service of the Transbaikalia government specified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU