Flying bunk beds! Air New Zealand's economy sleep pod impresses Tweeple

The Economy Skynest would contain six full-length sleep pods at 200 cm long and 58 cm wide each

IANS  |  New Delhi 

bunk beds
Photo: Twitter/@FlyAirNZ Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has a solution for the economy travellers - the inability to stretch out, on long-haul flights.

The airline has unveiled a ground-breaking new lie-flat prototype sleep product to help economy class passengers cope with near-18 hour flights and left Twitterati impressed.

Air New Zealand tweeted the photo of the bunk beds with the caption, "We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out.

Sleeping face Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who's ready for a lie down?"

First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 17:54 IST

