Flying bunk beds! Air New Zealand's economy sleep pod impresses Tweeple

Air New Zealand has a solution for the economy travellers - the inability to stretch out, on long-haul flights.

The airline has unveiled a ground-breaking new lie-flat prototype sleep product to help economy class passengers cope with near-18 hour flights and left Twitterati impressed.

Air New Zealand tweeted the photo of the bunk beds with the caption, "We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out.

Sleeping face Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who's ready for a lie down?"