Flying bunk beds! Air New Zealand's economy sleep pod impresses Tweeple

-
ALSO READ
Air New Zealand introduces sleeping pods for economy class passengers
India arrive in Auckland, to play first T20 on January 24 vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson returns to T20 fold after hip injury
2nd T20 highlights: Rahul's 57 helps India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
1st ODI highlights: Taylor's 109 helps New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
-
Air New Zealand has a solution for the economy travellers - the inability to stretch out, on long-haul flights.
The airline has unveiled a ground-breaking new lie-flat prototype sleep product to help economy class passengers cope with near-18 hour flights and left Twitterati impressed.
Air New Zealand tweeted the photo of the bunk beds with the caption, "We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out.
Sleeping face Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who's ready for a lie down?"
We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU