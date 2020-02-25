JUST IN
Former Egypt president Hosni Mubarak passes away at 91, says report
Michael Miebach is Mastercard new CEO, Banga moves to executive chairman

Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.

AP/PTI  |  New York 

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga
Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO.

Michael Miebach, who is currently the company's chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021.

Banga will become the company's executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite.

The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.

Shares fell 2.1 per cent in premarket trading.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 19:24 IST

