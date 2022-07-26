Bolsanaro rejects sanctions against Russia to secure fertiliser imports

-
ALSO READ
Brazilian President Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort
Unemployment in Brazil drops 10.5% to 7-year low for April quarter
Brazilian govt lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Pernambuco rises to 100
-
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated his opposition to economic sanctions against Russia, in order to retain the supply of Russian fertiliser imports to Brazilian agribusiness.
"We are not going to adhere to sanctions (against Russia). We maintain a balanced position because without Brazil's balance on this issue today, we would not have fertilisers for our agribusiness," Bolsonaro said on Monday during the Global Agribusiness Forum 2022 in the city of Sao Paulo.
The President defended the country's decision to maintain trade ties with Russia to ensure food production, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Without fertilisers, our guarantee of food security and that of 1 billion people in the world would be threatened," he added.
Bolsonaro also said that in December 2021 his government decided to expand the national fertiliser programme in search of alternatives to imports.
Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is the world's leading soybean producer and the world's leading exporter of animal protein.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU