UN expresses concern over food security amid worsening Pakistan floods

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan floods death toll crosses 1,000-mark as rainfall continues
Pakistan flood damage estimated at $5.5 billion, says local media
Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood death toll reaches 937
Flash floods in several parts of Afghanistan claim lives of 39 people
-
The United Nations on Friday expressed concern over the worsening flood situation in Pakistan as it will threaten the food supply to crisis-ridden Afghanistan.
The devastating floods in Pakistan will place huge strains on efforts to get food into neighbouring Afghanistan to relieve its catastrophic humanitarian crisis, said UN, reported Geo News.
The UN's World Food Programme said much of the food aid transited through Pakistan by road -- a network that has been severely affected by the worst floods in the country's history.
"We have focused absolutely on the needs of the people in Pakistan right now but the ramifications of what we're experiencing here go wider," said WFP's Pakistan country director Chris Kaye.
"We are becoming very, very concerned about the overall food security, not only in Pakistan in the immediate and medium term but also for what it's going to imply for the operations in Afghanistan," added Kaye.
Large amounts of its food enter via the port of Karachi. "Pakistan provides a vital supply route into Afghanistan," he said.
"With roads that have been washed away, that presents us with a major logistical challenge," added Kaye.
"WFP has procured over 320,000 metric tonnes in the past year to support operations in Afghanistan. The floods in Pakistan are going to put a huge dent in that capability."
He said there was a "major problem" in restoring agricultural production in Pakistan to feed its own people and continue supplying food to Afghanistan, reported Geo News.
A further issue was that the wheat harvest was being stored in flooded areas of Pakistan, and "a large proportion of the wheat has been washed away".
He said the food security situation in Pakistan was "grave" even before the floods, with 43 per cent of people food insecure and the country ranking at 92 out of 116 on the Global Hunger Index.
Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming more than a thousand lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.
Officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.
Afghanistan's 38 million people face a desperate humanitarian crisis -- aggravated after billions of dollars in assets were frozen and foreign aid dried up when the Taliban took over a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU