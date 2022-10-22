JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Pak PM Imran Khan to announce date for the mega protest next week

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will announce the date for his much-publicised mega protest next week to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will announce the date for his much-publicised mega protest next week to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and announce snap polls in the country.

Khan, 70, was disqualified on Friday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to inform it about the money he received after selling the state gifts, also known as the Toshakhana case.

Khan made the comments while addressing a press conference along with Senator Azam Swati, who was granted bail by a local court in a case about his controversial tweet against Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

I will announce the date of the long march on either Thursday or Friday, he said.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 22:35 IST

