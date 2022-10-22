Imran Khan challenges Pak Election Commission's disqualification ruling

-
-
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged in Islamabad High Court the top election body's decision to disqualify him from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.
The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician lost membership of the parliament, as well as, barred from contesting elections for five years after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday found him guilty of hiding the proceeds from the sale of precious gifts.
He filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his counsel Barrister Ali Zafar.
Zafar appealed to the court to take up the case immediately for a hearing on Saturday.
The IHC accepted the appeal but observed that the matter was not urgent to be dealt with on the same day as the application was filed and set the hearing on Monday.
First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 17:16 IST
