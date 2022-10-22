JUST IN
Sunak has hit 100 MPs mark for UK PM race to replace Liz, supporters say
China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle in party Congress
China's party Congress concludes: Xi's endorsement for 3rd term on Sunday
China may boost nuclear weapon after Xi's assertion to establish deterrence
In rare talks, US, Russian Defence Ministers discuss Ukraine war
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK prime minister
Some in GOP not running for office out of concern for well-being: Biden
Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison
Jan 6 riots committee subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
Rishi Sunak crosses minimum nomination threshold to contest in UK PM race
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Sunak has hit 100 MPs mark for UK PM race to replace Liz, supporters say
Business Standard

Imran Khan challenges Pak Election Commission's disqualification ruling

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged in Islamabad High Court the top election body's decision to disqualify him from holding public office for five years

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged in Islamabad High Court the top election body's decision to disqualify him from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician lost membership of the parliament, as well as, barred from contesting elections for five years after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday found him guilty of hiding the proceeds from the sale of precious gifts.

He filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his counsel Barrister Ali Zafar.

Zafar appealed to the court to take up the case immediately for a hearing on Saturday.

The IHC accepted the appeal but observed that the matter was not urgent to be dealt with on the same day as the application was filed and set the hearing on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.