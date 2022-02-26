Former top exec of Amazon in Ukraine takes up arms to fight Russia

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continued, Kira Rudik, a former chief operating officer of the local branch of Amazon's Ring, said she was armed to resist an invasion in the country's capital.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian is currently a leader of a political party called Voice and has been a member of the country's parliament since 2019.

On Friday, Rudik told CNN that she was in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. "We have been given Kalashnikovs and we will be able to resist if Russian forces come to Kyiv. I don't know if you can hear but there are strikes happening behind me and I can feel the glass trembling a little bit."

"It is my duty to be here. I am armed and my crew is armed," she added.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rudik was the COO of Ring, a smart security company that acquired in 2018, from September 2016 to September 2019. She holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and a master's degree in information technology from the National University of Kyiv.

Posing with a gun, the Ukrainian MP later tweeted: "I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!"

