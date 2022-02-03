Fortress New Zealand to reopen border after 2 years, self-isolation remains

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid Omicron surge
New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19 infection
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
New Zealand adds new Covid restrictions as Omicron cases spread
New Zealand tour of Australia postponed until further notice amid Covid
-
New Zealand on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its border that has been largely closed for two years, but the travel and airline industry said much more was needed to revive the Pacific island nation's struggling tourism sector.
Vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel home from Feb. 27 without requiring to isolate at state quarantine facilities, while New Zealand citizens in the rest of the world will be able to do so two weeks later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Foreign vaccinated backpackers and some skilled workers will be allowed into the country beginning March 13, while New Zealand will allow up to 5,000 international students to enter from April 12.
But all travellers would still have to self-isolate for 10 days, Ardern said. Tourists from Australia and other visa-free countries will not be allowed to enter until July and travellers from the rest of the world will be kept out until October under the plan, which will also require them to self-isolate on arrival.
Ardern said opening borders in a managed way would allow people to reunite and help fill workforce shortages while ensuring the healthcare system could manage an increase in cases.
"Our strategy with Omicron is to slow the spread, and our borders are part of that," she said, referring to the highly contagious variant of the virus currently dominant around the world.
FORTRESS NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand has had some of the toughest border controls in the world for the last two years, as the government tried to keep the coronavirus out. Foreigners were banned from entering, and citizens looking to return had to either make emergency requests to the government or secure a spot in state quarantine facilities, called MIQ, through a website. Critics have called the process an unfair, lottery-style system.
The policies have been mostly successful. A country of five million people, New Zealand has had about 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far and just 53 deaths. The self-isolation requirement will prevent any meaningful recovery in tourism demand, said New Zealand Airports Association Chief Executive Kevin Ward.
"People do not want to fly to New Zealand if they have to spend their first week sitting in a hotel," he said.
His industry association said analysis by Auckland Airport showed demand from Australia's visitor market is estimated at just 7% of 2019 levels if the self-isolation requirement remains in place.
A spokesperson for Australian travel agent Flight Centre said the isolation requirement would be a "dealbreaker" for the vast majority of potential travellers. Ardern said the government will be reviewing the self-isolation requirements.
"It will be a much more meaningful reopening for tourists if they are able to enter with lesser self isolation," she told reporters.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Jamie Freed; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bill Berkrot and Lincoln Feast.)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU