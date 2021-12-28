France plans to replace health passes with vaccine ones in January

The French authorities have prepared a draft law to replace passes with vaccine ones for visiting places of leisure since January 15, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

"The goal of the Council of Ministers, which was held today, is to adopt a bill that will replace passes with vaccine ones. This means that in order to get to places where you need to present a pass - restaurants, bars, museums, theatres, gyms - you will need to have confirmation of vaccination. Presenting a test [for COVID-19] will not be enough," Castex said at a press conference following an emergency meeting of the Defense and National Security Council.

According to the prime minister, if the parliament votes in favour of the bill, it will come into force on January 15.

Castex added that starting Tuesday, the French will be allowed to get revaccinated against COVID-19 three months after receiving the second dose of vaccine.

Last week, the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said that the situation with COVID-19 in was critical since the new Omicron coronavirus strain began to spread in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)