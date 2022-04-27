France's Atos moves Russian services to India and Turkey amid Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th Joint Staff talks in Paris
French govt unveils aid to counter fallout from Russia-Ukraine war
France reports new daily record of over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases
French election: President Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Voter turnout at 26.1% at midday in French presidential elections
-
(Reuters) -Atos is moving services currently delivered from Russia to other countries, including India and Turkey, the French IT consulting group said on Wednesday in light of the conflict in Ukraine.
The feasibility of exiting Russia has required significant planning in terms of implications for business operations and employees based there, the company said in an earnings statement.
Atos stock lost half its market value last year and exited France's CAC 40 index after some accounting errors and a failed attempt to acquire a U.S. group precipitated a loss in investor confidence.
Rodolphe Belmer, who took over the reins from former chief executive officer Elie Girard in January, vowed to start over with a clean slate after the Paris-based firm said it had taken total writedowns of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in the second half of 2021.
Atos' consolidated revenue rose 2.1% on a reported basis to 2.75 billion euros in the first quarter, leading the company to confirm its annual objectives.
"These are encouraging signs that the group is starting to reap the benefits of the energetic turnaround plan engaged since the beginning of the year," Belmer said.
Although Atos expects the first half of the year to be affected by continued decline in classic IT services, combined with personnel cost inflation and supply chain tensions, the firm forecast an uptick in operating margin and revenue growth at constant currency turning positive in the second half.
Belmer also flagged that the group had exceeded its large-scale recruitment target, with 8,234 new gross hires in the quarter, mainly in its digital and big data and security activities.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Jacqueline Wong and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU