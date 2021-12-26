France reports new daily record of over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
France announces new anti-Covid measures to curb rising cases amid 5th wave
Some US states rev up contact tracing after Omicron cases detected
Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
Tamil Nadu to conduct health camps to check diseases spread after rainfall
UK scraps 'traffic light system' to simplify international travel
-
France has reported 104,611 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, bringing its cumulative caseload to 9,088,371.
A total of 16,162 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised and 3,282 of them are in intensive care, Xinhua news agency reported, citing French Public Health Agency.
With an additional 84 Covid-19 deaths recorded, the national death toll has reached 122,546, the agency added.
The French Health Ministry said that 52,712,462 people have received at least one vaccine dose, accounting for about 78.2 percent of the whole population.
On Thursday, the French Scientific Council advised the French government on the ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
"Its progression is extremely rapid, especially among the 20-29 years olds. In January, we are expecting hundreds of thousands of new cases a day," said Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist and member of the scientific council.
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold on Monday a meeting of the Health Defence Council. An urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers is expected to adopt a draft bill to transform the current health pass to a vaccination pass. In order to get the new pass, French citizens must be vaccinated.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU