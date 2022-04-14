India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th Joint Staff talks in Paris

-
ALSO READ
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
UEFA opens disciplinary case against PSG chief Al-Khelaifi
India-US defence ties to stay on aspiring course for Indo-Pacific: Pentagon
Jaishankar discusses potential of bilateral ties with Israeli leadership
Chopper crash: Army Vice Chief cuts short Qatar visit, to return to Delhi
-
Amid growing defence collaborations between India and France, the 20th edition of Joint Staff talks between the two countries took place during April 12-13 with a focus on strengthening bilateral defence engagement.
The Ministry of Defence in an official statement said that the 20th edition of the India-France Joint Staff talks was held in Paris on April 12-13, 2022. Discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and strengthening ongoing defence engagements.
The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff and Air Vice Marshal B Manikantan and Head of Bilateral Cooperation South/Staff HQ Brigadier General Eric Peltier. The Ministry stated that the meeting took place in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The India-France Joint Staff talks is a forum established to enhance defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels.
In a telephonic conversation held in January 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed on keeping in touch and enhancing all-around strategic cooperation between India and France, including in the areas of defence.
France is fast growing as India's partner in defence cooperation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU