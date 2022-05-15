G7 countries condemn North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests

-
ALSO READ
N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop more powerful means of attack
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
North Korea calls for 'glorification' of leader Kim Jong-un's era
N Korea's Kim Jong Un issues order for test-launch of new ballistic missile
S Korea cautious over change in political status of Kim Jong-un's sister
-
The G7 Foreign Ministers on Saturday condemned North Korea's testing of ballistic missiles and further development of missile and nuclear capabilities.
"We strongly condemn the continued testing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch conducted on March 24, 2022, which confirms yet again the DPRK's intention to further develop its nuclear and missiles capabilities. We deeply regret that the DPRK, with the most recent launches, has also abandoned its self-declared moratorium on ICBM launches," the Foreign Ministers said in a joint communique after a meeting in the German city of Weissenhaus earlier in the day.
North Korea conducted its latest launch of an unknown projectile on Thursday, marking the 16th test of missiles this year.
The previous launch was conducted on May 7, when Pyongyang did not officially announce the missile launch and did not explain what kind of projectile it was.
The three-day meeting of foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States is being held in Germany from Saturday to Monday to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine and other global issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU