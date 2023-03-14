JUST IN
Police use water cannon on Imran Khan's supporters outside his residence
India offers Taliban 'crash course' in economics, leadership, culture
President Lula meets with indigenous in Brazil's Amazon, pledges lands
US must treat India's G20 presidency as wake-up for its secure future
UK commits to supporting UNSC reforms, India's permanent membership
Putin may visit India for G20 summit, though no decision made yet: Kremlin
World was slow to send aid to Syria after earthquake, says United Nations
Centre likely to discourage foreign trade settlement in Chinese yuan
Cold, hard facts should guide climate policy, says United Nation's chief
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hikes country's defence spending on US tour
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Politics
Credit Suisse Group reveals 'material' lapses in financial reporting
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gaps in commitment, actual investment by China, says Nepal PM Dahal

Nepal's imports from China fell to $1.84 billion in 2022 from $2.38 billion a year ago, while exports totalled $5.39 million, down from $8.37 million in the same period, official data showed

Topics
Nepal | China | infrastructure

Agencies 

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister, Nepal

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday flagged “apparent” gaps in committed and actual investment from China and asked its neighbour to provide “easy and more generous” market access to products from the Himalayan country to help narrow its wide trade deficit with Beijing.

“Nepal’s growing trade deficit with China and the apparent gaps in commitment and actual investment of FDI from China” are some of the issues that needed a practical solution, Dahal told a business meeting organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s imports from China fell to $1.84 billion in 2022 from $2.38 billion a year ago, while exports totalled $5.39 million, down from $8.37 million in the same period, official data showed.

China is among the top investors in Nepal’s infrastructure.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nepal

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.