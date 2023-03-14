Gaps in commitment, actual investment by China, says Nepal PM Dahal

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday flagged “apparent” gaps in committed and actual investment from and asked its neighbour to provide “easy and more generous” market access to products from the Himalayan country to help narrow its wide trade deficit with Beijing.

“Nepal’s growing trade deficit with and the apparent gaps in commitment and actual investment of FDI from China” are some of the issues that needed a practical solution, Dahal told a business meeting organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and Council for the Promotion of Trade in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s imports from China fell to $1.84 billion in 2022 from $2.38 billion a year ago, while exports totalled $5.39 million, down from $8.37 million in the same period, official data showed.

China is among the top investors in Nepal’s .