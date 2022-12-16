Garcetti well-qualified to serve as US Ambassador to India: White House

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is well-qualified to serve as the US Ambassador to India, the said Thursday.

The statement comes days after influential senator Chuck Grassley opposed Garcetti's nomination as he faces an allegation of sexual harassment by one of his staff members.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, however, told reporters at her daily news conference that a diplomat in India is a priority.

As you know, this is a priority and continues to be a priority for us. Mayor Garcetti is well-qualified to serve in this vital role, she said.

Grassley's remarks on the Senate floor came amidst the intensifying its efforts to push Garcetti in the position which has remained vacant for nearly two years. India currently chairs G20, resulting in scores of diplomatic activities between the two countries, and the Biden administration wants to have its envoy in New Delhi at the earliest.

Garcetti, who served as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from July 2013 until December 2022, is a close aide of President Joe Biden.

I would like to express my strong opposition to the nomination of Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India. I'm compelled to vote against Garcetti due to the serious allegations about sexual harassment and racism to run rampant in the Los Angeles Mayor's office, Grassley said.

