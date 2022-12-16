JUST IN
Garcetti well-qualified to serve as US Ambassador to India: White House
World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
Georgia, New Hampshire ban Chinese app TikTok over security concerns
India to launch database on crimes against peacekeepers to fight impunity
Japan calls China unprecedented strategic challenge in new security policy
US House passes referendum for vote on Puerto Rico's political status
India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman
Chinese envoy blames 'foreign forces' for protests against Covid Zero
2 dead, 51 reported missing after landslide hits Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Garcetti well-qualified to serve as US Ambassador to India: White House

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is well-qualified to serve as the US Ambassador to India, the White House said Thursday

Topics
USA | White House | US ambassador to India

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Eric Garcetti
Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is well-qualified to serve as the US Ambassador to India, the White House said Thursday.

The statement comes days after influential senator Chuck Grassley opposed Garcetti's nomination as he faces an allegation of sexual harassment by one of his staff members.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, however, told reporters at her daily news conference that a diplomat in India is a priority.

As you know, this is a priority and continues to be a priority for us. Mayor Garcetti is well-qualified to serve in this vital role, she said.

Grassley's remarks on the Senate floor came amidst the White House intensifying its efforts to push Garcetti in the position which has remained vacant for nearly two years. India currently chairs G20, resulting in scores of diplomatic activities between the two countries, and the Biden administration wants to have its envoy in New Delhi at the earliest.

Garcetti, who served as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from July 2013 until December 2022, is a close aide of President Joe Biden.

I would like to express my strong opposition to the nomination of Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India. I'm compelled to vote against Garcetti due to the serious allegations about sexual harassment and racism to run rampant in the Los Angeles Mayor's office, Grassley said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 09:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.