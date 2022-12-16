JUST IN
Saudi welcomes China's controversial tech giant Huawei, ignores US concerns
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote

Topics
Peru | Impeachment | protests

AP  |  Lima 

Peru ex-president, Pedro Castillo
Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo

A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.

The judge's decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests.

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro ruled days after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps Peru's presidents from facing criminal charges.

Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday's virtual hearing, arguing it lacked minimum guarantees. He was represented by a public defender.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 09:13 IST

`
