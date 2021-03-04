General Motors looking to build 2nd US battery factory, Tennessee likely

-
General Motors says it's looking for a site to build a second US battery factory with joint venture partner LG Chem of Korea.
The companies hope to have a decision on a site in the first half of the year, spokesman Dan Flores said Thursday.
Flores would not say where the company is looking, but it's likely to be near GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory complex, which is one of three sites the company has designated to build electric vehicles.
A joint venture between GM and LG Chem currently is building a USD 2 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,000 people.
The site is fairly close to GM's two other designated electric vehicle plants, one in Detroit and the other north of the city in Orion Township, Michigan.
GM is likely to need far more battery capacity if it's able to deliver on a goal of converting all of its new passenger vehicles from internal combustion engines to electricity by 2035.
LG Chem now has a battery cell plant in Holland, Michigan, that supplies power to the Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and the new Bolt electric SUV.
Industry analysts have said that automakers face a global shortage of batteries as the industry moves away from gasoline powered vehicles. Most of the world's batteries are built in China and other countries.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that GM and LG Chem are pursuing a site in Tennessee to build a new battery plant.
