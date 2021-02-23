Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
About two-thirds of auto loan needs met by private, foreign lenders: Report
Automaker Jeep starts production of locally-assembled 2021 Wrangler
FADA initiates annual study to identify gaps between OEM, dealers
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of Pulsar 180 bike in the country priced at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The 178.6 cc model gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels, LED tail lamp, five-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension and a five-way adjustable nitrox shock absorber in the rear suspension.
Currently, 20 per cent of the sports biking segment is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles and new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor