Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh

on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of Pulsar 180 bike in the country priced at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 178.6 cc model gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels, LED tail lamp, five-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension and a five-way adjustable nitrox shock absorber in the rear suspension.

Currently, 20 per cent of the sports biking segment is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles and new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years, said in a statement.

