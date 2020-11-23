General Motors must recall 5.9 million vehicles for air bag issue: agency

Co must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker's petition to avoid the callback.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said GM must recall the 2007-2014 trucks and SUVs because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators." GM has it could cost it $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing.

