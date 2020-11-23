JUST IN
Western Union acquires $200-million stake in Saudi telecom unit



Western Union Co. acquired a 15% stake in stc pay, a unit of Saudi Telecom Co. that’s focused on digital payments and financial technology services, for $200 million.

Saudi Telecom will inject 400 million riyals ($107 million) as additional capital stc pay and a further 802 million riyals if it manages to obtain a digital banking license, according to a statement.

stc pay is a financial company that launched a digital wallet mobile application in 2018. The e-platform provides digital and financial services to individuals and companies, and facilitates financial transactions and payments.

First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 01:55 IST

