UK's competition regulator looking at formal investigation into Google

Reuters  |  London 

Google. Photo: Bloomberg
Google is fighting several anti-trust cases in Europe. Photo: Bloomberg

Britain's competition regulator the CMA said on Monday it had received a complaint about Google related to its market study on online platforms and digital advertising earlier this year.

"We take the matters raised in the complaint very seriously, and will assess them carefully with a view to deciding whether to open a formal investigation under the Competition Act," the CMA said on Monday.

"If the urgency of the concerns requires us to intervene swiftly, we will also assess whether to impose interim measures to order the suspension of any suspected anti-competitive conduct pending the outcome of a full investigation."

First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 14:25 IST

