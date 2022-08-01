Georgia instructor charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old student

-
A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in a car.
The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anna Jones, 18.
Police said they believe Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday.
Police said a man told security that Sigman had threatened to shoot him during an argument, and security then asked Sigman to leave.
Investigators believe when Sigman left, he walked to the parking deck and started shooting into a parked vehicle, hitting Jones. Friends drove Jones to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
It is not immediately clear if Sigman has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
The University of West Georgia told news outlets in a statement that Sigman's employment has been terminated.
A current course catalog listed Sigman as a lecturer in business administration.
The university said Jones was a student at the university.
On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna's family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time, University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly said in the statement.
