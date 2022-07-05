TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 out now, here's how to check your score

-
Tamil Nadu's Teachers Recruitment Board has finally released the result and final answer key for of CBT exams, which were held for the hiring of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade-I.
Candidates can check the answer key online and download their results at trb.tn.nic.in.
The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the exams from February 12, 2022 to February 20, 2022. The board had released tentative answer keys on April 9 and objections, representations regarding them were accepted by April 13.
After revaluation, the answer data of candidates, who took the examination, are calculated, following the normalisation procedure.
Now, final marks obtained by students after revision, have been released by the Tamil Nadu teacher's recruitment board along with the final answer key.
Here is how you can check and download TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022
