JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

COMEDK UGET result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Here's how to check
Business Standard

TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 out now, here's how to check your score

TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022: The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the exams from February 12, 2022 to February 20, 2022

Topics
Tamil Nadu | exam results | Recruitment

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Entrance Exams

Tamil Nadu's Teachers Recruitment Board has finally released the result and final answer key for of CBT exams, which were held for the hiring of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade-I.

Candidates can check the answer key online and download their results at trb.tn.nic.in.

The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the exams from February 12, 2022 to February 20, 2022. The board had released tentative answer keys on April 9 and objections, representations regarding them were accepted by April 13.

After revaluation, the answer data of candidates, who took the examination, are calculated, following the normalisation procedure.

Now, final marks obtained by students after revision, have been released by the Tamil Nadu teacher's recruitment board along with the final answer key.

Here is how you can check and download TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - RELEASE OF EXAMINATION".

Step 3: A new page will pop up, now click on the link at the bottom of the page that says, "Click here for Result"

Step 4: Log in using your user ID and password

Step 5: Yours result will now appear on the screen, download the same and take a printout for furture reference

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY