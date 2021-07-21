German Cabinet meets to approve financial aid for victims of flooding

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
U'khand flood: Central, state govts working to help victims, says Scindia
-
Germany's Cabinet is meeting Wednesday to decide on a package of immediate aid for victims of last week's floods and consider longer-term plans to rebuild devastated areas.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and ministers are expected to approve a package of around 400 million euros (USD 472 million), financed half by the federal government and half by Germany's state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding and repair some of the damage.
The government also expects to put billions into a rebuilding fund, but the size of that won't be clear until authorities have a better overview of the extent of the damage.
Visiting the badly damaged town of Bad Muenstereifel on Tuesday, Merkel said that we will do everything so that the money comes quickly to people who often have nothing left but the clothes on their backs.
I hope this is a question of days, she added. As for the long-term reconstruction effort, she said, restoring infrastructure will take more than a few months, pointing to the many bridges destroyed.
At least 170 people were killed in Germany when small rivers swelled quickly into raging torrents after persistent downpours last week, well over half of them in Ahrweiler county, near Bonn.
Another 31 died in neighbouring Belgium, bringing the death toll in both countries to 201.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU