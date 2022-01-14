German industry 'cautiously optimistic', expects 3.5% GDP growth in 2022

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Germany: Merkel seeks to boost party before vote, clashes with deputy
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
German inflation climbs to 5.2% in Nov, highest in nearly 30 years
-
The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is "cautiously optimistic" about the economic recovery in industry and expects the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 3.5 per cent in 2022, the BDI has said.
German exports are to grow around half as fast as in 2021, increasing by four per cent in 2022 year-on-year, according to the BDI on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Order books are full, but production is not keeping pace with demand," BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said.
"Pandemic-related restrictions and supply bottlenecks are affecting large parts of the economy."
Many German companies in the automotive, electrical and mechanical engineering industries are affected by supply bottlenecks, which would slow down industrial value creation by more than 50 billion euros ($57.4 billion) in 2021 and 2022, according to the BDI.
The German economy could "face another stop-and-go year," the BDI noted. However, "with the right framework conditions, there is also a chance that the new year will be the year with the strongest economic momentum since 2010."
High energy costs, slow digital transformation, lack of infrastructure investment and high taxes would make the business location less and less attractive for companies from Germany and abroad, Russwurm added.
"Policymakers must reverse the negative trend of recent years, go beyond crisis management to increase the pace of action and embark on a growth course," he said.
The German Council of Economic Experts, an official advisory body to the German government, expects the country's GDP to grow 4.6 per cent in 2022. Economic growth in Germany should "continue to pick up, provided that industrial output and consumer demand for services normalise next year." (1 euro $1.15)
--IANS
int/khz
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU