German-listed Twitter shares slump 8% after Trump account suspension

-
ALSO READ
US is not China, say Republicans condemning Trump's Twitter suspension
A final EPA rollback under Trump administration curbs use of health studies
Reddit bans forum dedicated for supporting and promoting Donald Trump
Records show fervent Donald Trump fans fuelled US Capitol takeover
US Capitol insurrection marks moment of reckoning for Republicans
-
Twitter's German-listed shares slumped as much as 8% on Monday, the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.
The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday..
At 1011 GMT, the social media firm's U.S.-listed shares were also off 6.8% at $47.94 in thin premarket trading.
It was the first time Twitter banned a head of state, sparking a worldwide controversy over the impact U.S. tech giants can have on free speech and democracy more broadly.
For Twitter's balance sheet itself, the decision to ban the U.S. president is expected to have a moderate negative impact.
"Expect slight user decline, though engagement erosion is a bigger question", Berstein analysts wrote in a note looking into the issue.
Far-right groups maintain a vigorous online presence on digital platforms like Parler, Gab, MeWe, Zello and Telegram and could disengage from mainstream social media.
There could also be additional costs for Twitter and others as they seek to further moderate content uploaded by their users.
"Incremental moderation may be welcome but it's not cheap and could benefit Facebook that already employees a moderation army (around six times) larger than Twitter's workforce," Berstein analysts said.
Facebook Inc has suspended Trump's account until at least the end of his presidential term later this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU