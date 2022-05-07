Germany plans to cap number of Afghan refugees to 5,000 annually: Report

-
ALSO READ
UN refugee chief in Kabul to say Afghans not forgotten amid Ukraine war
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Over 1.5 million have fled war-torn Ukraine amid Russian invasion: UN
1 million fled from Ukraine in under a week amid war: UN refugee agency
Ukrainians in US prep to help as country says will take in 100,000 refugees
-
Germany intends to restrict the number of Afghan refugees into the country.
Previously, it was noted that German authorities are replacing existing Afghan refugees from shelters to find space for those arriving from Ukraine.
Citing German news magazine Der Spiegel, Khaama Press reported that the German Ministry of Interior intends to admit no more than 5,000 Afghans annually.
As per the reports by SchengenVisaInfo.com, the idea to impose quotas was taken in order to keep the program functionally viable for relocating Afghans to Germany.
According to Info Migrants, the idea of restricting the number of Afghan nationals admitted to Germany each year has not been well-received, reported Khaama Press.
According to the aforementioned, such an idea had been subjected to criticism. As per a Green Party member of the Bundestag, organizations have assisted approximately 3,000 people and have reported tens of thousands of people who are still at risk.
Since the Taliban's takeover of power, as many as 18,800 Afghans have managed to enter Germany, according to the German Ministry of Interior.
However, according to Info Migrants, over 10,000 people who have been granted admission by German authorities remain in Afghanistan, reported the Khaama Press.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU