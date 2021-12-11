15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration

-
ALSO READ
Afghan refugees' children in India see 'dark future' after Taliban takeover
Many Afghan refugees expected to resettle in US' state of Texas: Official
Airbnb promises free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence
Saved millions of refugees during 1971 Bangladesh genocide: India at UN
-
Fifteen European Union (EU) countries on Thursday decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in order to prevent irregular immigration of these people.
Commissioner of home affairs of the EU Ylva Johansson said that 15 member countries of the union have decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees, reported Khaama Press.
Johansson after meeting interior ministers of the countries said that this is impressive solidarity and the more controlled way of resettling Afghans will prevent irregular immigration of these people.
As per statistics, Germany will host 25,000 Afghans, the Netherlands 3,159, Spain and France 2,500 each, and the rest of the countries in the lower number, reported Khaama Press.
It comes after tens of thousands of Afghans mostly youths are taking dangerous ways to get to Europe through Iran and Turkey that often leading to the deaths of these asylum seekers.
There are now an estimated 85,000 Afghans who have gotten closer to the European borders and approximately the same number are waiting to find a way to get out of the country after the Taliban's takeover on 15 August, reported Khaama Press.
Earlier, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has asked the EU to accept 42,500 Afghans over five years but the request was resisted by the countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU