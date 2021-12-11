15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration

Fifteen (EU) countries on Thursday decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in order to prevent irregular of these people.

Commissioner of home affairs of the EU Ylva Johansson said that 15 member countries of the union have decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees, reported Khaama Press.

Johansson after meeting interior ministers of the countries said that this is impressive solidarity and the more controlled way of resettling Afghans will prevent irregular of these people.

As per statistics, Germany will host 25,000 Afghans, the Netherlands 3,159, Spain and France 2,500 each, and the rest of the countries in the lower number, reported Khaama Press.

It comes after tens of thousands of Afghans mostly youths are taking dangerous ways to get to Europe through Iran and Turkey that often leading to the deaths of these asylum seekers.

There are now an estimated 85,000 Afghans who have gotten closer to the European borders and approximately the same number are waiting to find a way to get out of the country after the Taliban's takeover on 15 August, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has asked the EU to accept 42,500 Afghans over five years but the request was resisted by the countries.

